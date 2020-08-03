Fake beverage factory sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) officials sealed a fake beverage factory here on Monday.

According to sources, the PFA party had caught the factory producing substandard beverages during a raid in Glass Factory area.

The staff also seized huge quantity of bottles and chemicals from the spot.

However, the owner of the factory, Nadeem, fled the factory during the raid. Police have registered a case against the factory owner.