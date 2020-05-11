UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Beverage Factory Sealed In Hattar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:13 PM

Fake beverage factory sealed in Hattar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority (HFA) Abbottabad Monday raided on a fake beverage factory at Hattar and confiscated 1,300 liter filled bottles of national and multinational brands

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority (HFA) Abbottabad Monday raided on a fake beverage factory at Hattar and confiscated 1,300 liter filled bottles of national and multinational brands.

The food authority discarded the beverages, sealed the go-down and also fined Rs150,000 on the factory.

In Abbottabad, the food authority also inspected bakeries and shops in various areas of the city, imposed Rs50,000 fine on them for noncompliance of guidelines and unhygienic conditions of the cooking areas.

Talking to media, HFA Assistant Director Adeel Noman said we had started inspection of bakeries, shops, restaurants, entry and exit points of district Abbottabad which brought a significant change in the behavior of shopkeepers, bakery owners and milk producers and sellers.

He said food authority's operation would continue with the help of livestock department. He also urged the people to report with the HFA if they had any information about adulterations.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Fine Media

Recent Stories

Chief Minister pays tributes to services of Maj M ..

3 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan unveiled realme 6 and 6pro“the m ..

33 minutes ago

Elite sport in England could resume from June 1

3 minutes ago

Putin Says $136 Will Be Paid to Families for Every ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Urges Russians to Stay Vigilant With COVID-1 ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Regions Free to Adjust COVID-19 Restricti ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.