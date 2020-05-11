Fake beverage factory sealed in Hattar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority (HFA) Abbottabad Monday raided on a fake beverage factory at Hattar and confiscated 1,300 liter filled bottles of national and multinational brands

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority (HFA) Abbottabad Monday raided on a fake beverage factory at Hattar and confiscated 1,300 liter filled bottles of national and multinational brands.

The food authority discarded the beverages, sealed the go-down and also fined Rs150,000 on the factory.

In Abbottabad, the food authority also inspected bakeries and shops in various areas of the city, imposed Rs50,000 fine on them for noncompliance of guidelines and unhygienic conditions of the cooking areas.

Talking to media, HFA Assistant Director Adeel Noman said we had started inspection of bakeries, shops, restaurants, entry and exit points of district Abbottabad which brought a significant change in the behavior of shopkeepers, bakery owners and milk producers and sellers.

He said food authority's operation would continue with the help of livestock department. He also urged the people to report with the HFA if they had any information about adulterations.