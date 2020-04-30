UrduPoint.com
Fake Beverage Factory Sealed In Multan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:01 PM

Fake beverage factory sealed in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled attempt for preparing substandard beverage of popular brand after conducting raid at fake beverage factory situated at Dunya Pur road here Thursday.

Official sources quoting DG Food Authority Irfan Memon said that it had seized 4560 liter substandard carbonated drink which used to be supplied to various distributors during Ramazan.

Moreover, the authority recovered 1500 empty bottles, thousands of caps of different brands of bottles, three filling machines and eight kilogram plastic bottles. It was used to prepare 27,000 liter fizzy beverages naming with Coca Cola, Pepsi, Seven-up and others.

According to DG Food Authority, artificial carbonated water strongly affected diabetes patients. It also caused to create kidney and liver diseases in body. He said Punjab Food Authority was struggling to provide people healthy and good-standard food.

