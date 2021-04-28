UrduPoint.com
Fake Beverage Plant Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Fake beverage plant sealed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed a fake beverage plant at Band Road here on Wednesday.

The teams under the supervision of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana conducted operation and seized 13,250 bottles of fake beverage, 18 bags of sub-standard and non-food graded raw materiel besides confiscating other machinery of the production plant.

The PFA DG said that bar code on the fake bottles was also printed so that they look of theoriginal brand to cheat consumers. He said that use of non-food graded plastic material couldcause diseases in consumers.

More Stories From Pakistan

