Fake Beverages Making Factory Sealed, Two Arrested In Hangu

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:54 PM

Fake beverages making factory sealed, two arrested in Hangu

The district administration on Wednesday unearthed a factory which was producing fake soft drinks and arrested its owners

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday unearthed a factory which was producing fake soft drinks and arrested its owners.

After receiving information about operation of spurious soft drinks making factory in the area, Additional Assistant Commissioner Numan Wazir along with Station House Officer (SHO) Shah Dawran-led police team raided the unit and seized chemicals, bottles of different brands and the equipment.

The team also arrested two suspects including Muhammad Saleem and Salahuddin. Case was registered against the accused under the food Act.

