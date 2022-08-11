Fake BISP survey team arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Assistant Director Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Ghazanfar Abbas Bukhari arrested a fake BISP survey team during a raid on Thursday.

Working on a tip off, the assistant director along with police party raided at village 557/TDA and arrested a fake survey team for illegally charging Rs 2000 in the name of survey.

The fake team was charging amount to get the people name added in the BISP beneficiaries.

Speaking on the Assistant Director Ghazanfar Abbas Bukhari said that strict action was being taken against the people illegally charging money from the deserving people in the name of BISP.

He said that the fake team has been handed over to police where case would be registered against them.