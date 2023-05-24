UrduPoint.com

Fake Caller Booked

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Fake caller booked

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A fake caller was booked on the report of an official of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Umar Farooq, a resident of 79/10-R, called on the helpline 130 of NH&MP and claimed that two unidentified persons snatched his motorbike and mobile phone near 79/10 R along the highway.

After the call, the admin officer of the motorway police, Malik Saleem Shahid reached the spot, where he found no evidence of occurrence of any robbery incident. Nor any such activity was detected when the CCTV footage was viewed, the sources added.

A case against the accused has been registered.

