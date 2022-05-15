Fake caller held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man on the charge of fake dacoity call.

A citizen identified as Nasir called on 15 and informed that some bandits had looted cash and valuables from his shop at gunpoint.

On the call, Atta Shaheed police team reached the spot and investigated the matter.

During interrogation, police came to know that the dacoity call was fake and Nasircalled the police just to tease his rival.