Fake Caller Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 03:06 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday arrested a man for making a fake call of her wife's abduction.

Amir Shahzad informed the Krana police station that some gunmen had abducted her wife. The police reached the spot and investigated the matter.

During interrogation, it came into light that the call of abduction was fake.

The police have arrested the accused and locked him behind bars.

