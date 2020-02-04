UrduPoint.com
Fake Calls,two Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:13 PM

Fake calls,two arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested two persons on the charge of fake murder and dacoity calls during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The police arrested two persons on the charge of fake murder and dacoity calls during past 12 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that Naeem alias Babar,resident of chak 224-RB called Rescue 15 and reported that some unidentified assailants shot dead two persons.

When police team reached the spot, it found it that call was bogus.The police arrested the accused and locked him behind the bars.

Similarly, Nawaz resident of Chak No.277-GB called Rescue 15 and reported that some kidnappers kidnapped his son Haseeb. The team reached the spot and found it bogus.

Police registered separate cases and further investigation was under progress.

