Fake CCD Officials Kidnap Trader, Two Policemen Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 08:54 PM

Three serving police constables, posing as officials of a secret agency, allegedly kidnapped a local trader in Burewala and extorted thousands of rupees from his family before abandoning him on a roadside, police said on Friday

According to details, Salman Khan, a resident of Murtaza Town, was abducted by the suspects who demanded Rs. 500,000 ransom for his release. The accused reportedly threatened to stage a fake encounter and kept moving the victim across different parts of the city while consuming crystal meth.

The abductors later received cash from the victim’s family and dumped Salman Khan near the Tableeghi Markaz canal before fleeing.

Police registered a case at City Police Station against the suspects, identified as Constable Rizwan, Constable Waqas, and Constable Umar Daraz — all serving officials in the Punjab Police.

Officials confirmed that two of the accused had been arrested while further investigation was underway.

