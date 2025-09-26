Fake CCD Officials Kidnap Trader, Two Policemen Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 08:54 PM
Three serving police constables, posing as officials of a secret agency, allegedly kidnapped a local trader in Burewala and extorted thousands of rupees from his family before abandoning him on a roadside, police said on Friday
Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Three serving police constables, posing as officials of a secret agency, allegedly kidnapped a local trader in Burewala and extorted thousands of rupees from his family before abandoning him on a roadside, police said on Friday.
According to details, Salman Khan, a resident of Murtaza Town, was abducted by the suspects who demanded Rs. 500,000 ransom for his release. The accused reportedly threatened to stage a fake encounter and kept moving the victim across different parts of the city while consuming crystal meth.
The abductors later received cash from the victim’s family and dumped Salman Khan near the Tableeghi Markaz canal before fleeing.
Police registered a case at City Police Station against the suspects, identified as Constable Rizwan, Constable Waqas, and Constable Umar Daraz — all serving officials in the Punjab Police.
Officials confirmed that two of the accused had been arrested while further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan
UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Dasu project: RCC works on main dam to begin next year
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Flood loss assessment survey begins in Multan
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TMCs to utilize available resources for repairing rain affected roads in Karachi18 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab approves admission policy for medical & dental colleges18 minutes ago
-
Doctors, health professionals stage pro-Palestine rally outside LPC18 minutes ago
-
Four members of two separate gang arrested, 07 stolen motorcycles recovered18 minutes ago
-
1 killed, another critically injured Mandra firing incident28 minutes ago
-
Sweden, Pakistan collaborate on sustainable textile platform28 minutes ago
-
Rs5 million paid to family of missing citizen: IHC told38 minutes ago
-
Held for displaying weapons38 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari urges Sindh govt to focus on own performance48 minutes ago
-
Maryam convincingly fought Punjab’s case before nation: Azma48 minutes ago
-
Chairman AML-CFT Sukhera visits Central Police Office48 minutes ago
-
Bill introduced to bring academies, tuition centres under rules, regulations48 minutes ago