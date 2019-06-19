Fake Chinese company cons Pakistanis out of Rs2 billion

A fake Chinese company conned Pakistanis out of Rs2 billion using a ponzi scheme.According to details, the fake company trapped people from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th June, 2019) A fake Chinese company conned Pakistanis out of Rs2 billion using a ponzi scheme.According to details, the fake company trapped people from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

The company had made an office in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

It has been learnt that the fake company offered to provide shops, bikes and cars to the people in return for their investments.

The intelligence report was issued by the Special Branch in October 2018 but no action was taken by the authorities.The report claimed that the Chinese citizen conned the people with the help of Pakistanis. No notice was taken by any Federal or provincial institution afterwards.