Fake cold drink claims 3 lives in wedding ceremony

Three children have died by drinking fake cold drink in wedding ceremony while forth one is under medical treatment in Sahiwal Hospital and her condition is critical

Pakpattan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Three children have died by drinking fake cold drink in wedding ceremony while forth one is under medical treatment in Sahiwal Hospital and her condition is critical.According to media reports 4 baby girls conditions got serious after drinking fake cold drinks in wedding ceremony in village near Arifwala.

The girls were shifted to hospital where 3 girls died while the forth one is still under treatment in Sahiwal Hospital and her condition is stated to be critical.Those died include 6 years old Mariha, 5 years old Fatima and Meesha while 6 years old Saira is under treatment in Sahiwal district Hospital.

The shopkeeper escaped along with his family. Punjab food Authority has seized all soft drinks from the shop and obtained their samples.Deputy Commissioner of Pakpattan Ahmad Kamal took notice of the incident and sought reports from respective departments.