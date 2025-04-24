Fake cold drink unit uncovered, stock discarded

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) On the special directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority, food safety teams raided an illegal beverage unit in Jallo Village producing counterfeit cold drinks under the label of a popular brand.

During the operation, 200 liters of hazardous liquid, banned sweeteners and artificial colors were seized and discarded on the spot. Team also confiscated 150 pet bottles, a filling machine, gas cylinders, a compressor, fake brand labels, empty bottles and caps. Case has been registered against the culprits.

Unit was operating in extremely unhygienic conditions with poor sanitation, insect infestation, foul odors and no legal documentation.

Unauthorized formulas mixed with prohibited chemicals were being used to prepare fake drinks for supply in Lahore.

DG PFA Asim Javed warned that consumption of such counterfeit beverages could lead to serious health issues including kidney disease. He reiterated that under the Chief Minister's directions, a strict crackdown is underway against those endangering public health. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious food related activities to the PFA Helpline 1223.