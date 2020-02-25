Fake currency dealers arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested two fake currency dealers and recovered bogus notes from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : The police arrested two fake Currency dealers and recovered bogus notes from their possession.

A police spokesman said that Nishatabad police received complaint that Asghar Khan and Mujahid Khan were dealing in fake currency.

On this information, the police conducted surprise raid and nabbed the dealers from Nishatabad. The police also recovered fake currency notes amounting to Rs. 9,30,000/- from their possession and locked them behind the bars for further investigation.