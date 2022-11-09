Fake currency handler arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The Wah Saddar Police on Wednesday arrested a man carrying fake currency.

According to the police spokesman, the accused identified as Usman was arrested red-handed when he was utilizing fake Currency for purchasing.

Fake currency notes worth Rs 15 thousand were recovered from him during the search. A case was registered against the accused.