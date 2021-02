SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two persons and recovered fake Currency notes worth Rs 52,000 from their possession.

Badiana police recovered counterfeit currency of Rs 50,000 from accused Almas.

While, Rangpura police recovered fake currency of Rs 2,000 from accused Amjad Javed.

Further investigation was underway.