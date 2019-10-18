UrduPoint.com
Fake Currency Recovered In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:52 PM

Fake currency recovered in Peshawar

City police Friday recovered large amount of fake currency during search of car within limits of Yark Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :City police Friday recovered large amount of fake Currency during search of car within limits of Yark Police Station.

Police said a suspected car was intercepted on Dera- Bannu Road and during search large amount of fake currency was recovered that was hidden in secret compartments of the vehicle.

Police also arrested driver of the car that was identified as accused Hassan Khan of Wana.

Case has been registered in relevant police station and investigation is underway.

