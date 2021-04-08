Fake currency recovered, one arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Local police has arrested a member of gang that was involved in smuggling and circulation of counterfeit notes, from Daglam Sha area of the district here on Thursday.

According to police, during checking on a check post situated in Daglam Sha area, fake Currency notes of Rs 30000 were recovered from a man identified as Muhammad Khan.

He was a member of gang who was involved in smuggling and circulation of fake currency notes in various areas of the district.

Police had registered a case and started investigation.