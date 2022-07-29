Fake currency recovered, two arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Excise Department Peshawar Circle has recovered fake Currency of Rs one million from a car and arrested two smugglers here on Friday.

According to Excise Department, a team led by Station House Officer Excise Police Station Peshawar Region, Muhammad Raiz and Sub Inspector Shakil Munir recovered fake currency notes of Rs one million from a car.

The smugglers identified as Abdul Basit and Wasim Rehman was also arrested on the spot. Excise team also recovered six SIM Cards, four mobile phones, one laptop and a cheque book from the smugglers.

The smugglers and recovered items are handed over to Gulbahar Police for conducting investigation.