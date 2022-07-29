UrduPoint.com

Fake Currency Recovered, Two Arrested

Excise Department Peshawar Circle has recovered fake currency of Rs one million from a car and arrested two smugglers here on Friday

According to Excise Department, a team led by Station House Officer Excise Police Station Peshawar Region, Muhammad Raiz and Sub Inspector Shakil Munir recovered fake currency notes of Rs one million from a car.

The smugglers identified as Abdul Basit and Wasim Rehman was also arrested on the spot. Excise team also recovered six SIM Cards, four mobile phones, one laptop and a cheque book from the smugglers.

The smugglers and recovered items are handed over to Gulbahar Police for conducting investigation.

