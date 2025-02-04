Open Menu

Fake Currency Seized, Accused Arrested

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 11:43 PM

FIA Faisalabad circle has seized huge quantity of fake currency notes and arrested accused from Mohallah Farooq Abad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) FIA Faisalabad circle has seized huge quantity of fake Currency notes and arrested accused from Mohallah Farooq Abad.

FIA spokesman said here on Tuesday that FIA team on a tip-off conducted raid in Mohallah Farooq Abad and arrested an accused Kashif Nadeem red handed while sending parcels of fake currency notes to different cities through a private courier service.

The raiding officer recovered fake currency notes which have counterfeit denominations of Rs 200,000 from the possession of the accused and locked him behind bars for further investigation.

During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in sending huge quantity of fake currency notes to Quetta, Karachi and Sialkot while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

