Fake currency: two caught in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) -:Nishatabad police arrested two persons from a local hotel and recovered fake Currency notes amounting to Rs 900,000 from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that Asghar Ali s/o Muntazar Khan and Mujahid Khan s/o Ameer Khan came to a hotel and presented a currency note of Rs 5000 to hotel owner Muhammad Azam after having lunch.

Azam checked the note,found it fake and called Nishatabad police.

A police team led by ASI Danish Jahangir reached the hotel,caught both persons and recovered 180 fake currency notes of 5,000 denomination. Investigation was underway.