Fake Currency: Two Caught In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) -:Nishatabad police arrested two persons from a local hotel and recovered fake Currency notes amounting to Rs 900,000 from their possession.
A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that Asghar Ali s/o Muntazar Khan and Mujahid Khan s/o Ameer Khan came to a hotel and presented a currency note of Rs 5000 to hotel owner Muhammad Azam after having lunch.
Azam checked the note,found it fake and called Nishatabad police.
A police team led by ASI Danish Jahangir reached the hotel,caught both persons and recovered 180 fake currency notes of 5,000 denomination. Investigation was underway.