UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Currency: Two Caught In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:20 PM

Fake currency: two caught in Faisalabad

Nishatabad police arrested two persons from a local hotel and recovered fake currency notes amounting to Rs 900,000 from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) -:Nishatabad police arrested two persons from a local hotel and recovered fake Currency notes amounting to Rs 900,000 from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that Asghar Ali s/o Muntazar Khan and Mujahid Khan s/o Ameer Khan came to a hotel and presented a currency note of Rs 5000 to hotel owner Muhammad Azam after having lunch.

Azam checked the note,found it fake and called Nishatabad police.

A police team led by ASI Danish Jahangir reached the hotel,caught both persons and recovered 180 fake currency notes of 5,000 denomination. Investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Hotel From

Recent Stories

Flight operation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia co ..

3 minutes ago

Drug pusher arrested, 3kg charas seized in Faisala ..

35 seconds ago

Estonia reports first coronavirus case

36 seconds ago

Punjab first polio case of 2020 surfaced in DG Kh ..

37 seconds ago

Karachi-based coronavirus patient stable: Health o ..

39 seconds ago

Murderous violence in Delhi while Modi dined

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.