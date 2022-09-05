Fake currency worth Rs 10,000 recovered, one held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a fraudulent and recovered fake Currency amounting Rs 10,000 from his possession during a crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Ganjmandi police held a fraudulent identified as Usman and recovered fake amount worth Rs. 10,000 from his custody.

Police have registered a case against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

The accused is being interrogated and other accomplices of the accused will also be arrested soon. SP Rawal said that such anti-social elements would be punished by challan with solid evidence. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have urged citizens to be aware of such counterfeiters.

