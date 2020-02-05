Fake dacoity call, citizen arrested in faisalabad

The police have arrested a citizen on the charge of fake dacoity call

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a citizen on the charge of fake dacoity call.

According to police here on Wednesday, one Adeel resident of Muhammadi Chowk called police at its helpline and informed that armed dacoits snatched his motorcycle at gunpoint.

On the call, a police team reached at the spot and investigated the incident. However, during interrogation, it came into light that the dacoity call was bogus and the citizen called the police to tease his rival.