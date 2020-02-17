Fake dacoity call, citizen arrested in Faisalabad

The police have claimed to arrest a citizen on charge of fake dacoity call

According to police, one Kashif resident of Chak No.275-JB called police at its helpline and informed that armed dacoits snatched his motorcycle at gunpoint.

On this call, a police team reached at the spot and investigated the incident. However, during interrogation, it came into light that the dacoity call was bogus and the citizen called the police to tease his rival.