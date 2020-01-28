UrduPoint.com
Fake Dacoity Calls, Two Arrested In Faisalabad

Tue 28th January 2020 | 03:35 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) : Police arrested two persons on the charge of fake dacoity calls during the past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Ehsan Shah of Mohallah Usman Ghani and Nauman Ejaz resident of Mohallah Sharif Pura called Rescue 15 and reported fake dacoities.

The police arrested both the accused and locked them behind the bars after registration of cases. Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

