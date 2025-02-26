Open Menu

Fake DAP, Potash Worth Rs 550,000 Seized, One Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) On the directions of Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, the crackdown against those involved in the production and sale of counterfeit agricultural inputs continued across the province.

Acting on intelligence, the Agriculture Extension department conducted a successful raid on an illegal fertilizer factory located near Chungi No. 14 on Bahawalpur road, Multan. During the operation, a large quantity of fake DAP and potash fertilizer worth Rs 550,000 was recovered. One suspect was arrested on the spot, accused of manufacturing and distributing counterfeit fertilizers in the local market.

Assistant Fertilizer Controller Allah Rakha Sindhu confiscated the fake fertilizers and handed them over to the police. Additionally, samples of the counterfeit materials were collected and sent to the laboratory for further analysis. A formal complaint has been lodged at the Mumtazabad police station for the registration of a case against the accused.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Agriculture department stated that, following the instructions of Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu, the department is strictly adhering to a zero-tolerance policy against the adulteration of agricultural inputs.

