Fake degree: Court dismisses bail plea of wildlife inspector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of a wildlife inspector, involved in securing the job on fake educational documents.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza Awan heard the post-arrest bail petition of Wildlife Inspector Abid Hussain and dismissed the same after hearing detailed arguments of defence and prosecution.

The accused was imprisoned in jail and had approached the court for bail through his counsel.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against the accused on charges of securing the job of wildlife inspector on fake educational documents in Punjab Wildlife Department.