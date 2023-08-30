Open Menu

Fake Degree: Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Wildlife Inspector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Fake degree: Court dismisses bail plea of wildlife inspector

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of a wildlife inspector, involved in securing the job on fake educational documents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of a wildlife inspector, involved in securing the job on fake educational documents.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza Awan heard the post-arrest bail petition of Wildlife Inspector Abid Hussain and dismissed the same after hearing detailed arguments of defence and prosecution.

The accused was imprisoned in jail and had approached the court for bail through his counsel.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against the accused on charges of securing the job of wildlife inspector on fake educational documents in Punjab Wildlife Department.

Related Topics

Hearing Punjab Jail Job Same Court

Recent Stories

Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image- ..

Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image-tarnishing efforts

42 seconds ago
 Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow ampli ..

Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow amplified Azaan at Jumma prayers, i ..

44 seconds ago
 Conversion of agricultural land to housing societi ..

Conversion of agricultural land to housing societies matter of grave concern: Sa ..

6 minutes ago
 Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

6 minutes ago
 Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in trai ..

Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in train station

12 minutes ago
 Babar, Iftikhar centuries ensure victory for Pakis ..

Babar, Iftikhar centuries ensure victory for Pakistan against Nepal in Asia Cup ..

15 minutes ago
CEC hints at announcing Election Schedule in next ..

CEC hints at announcing Election Schedule in next few days

12 minutes ago
 Three killed in Gujranwala firing incident

Three killed in Gujranwala firing incident

12 minutes ago
 DC Cracks Down on Law Violators in Secretariat Sub ..

DC Cracks Down on Law Violators in Secretariat Subdivision

32 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam: Water level kept intact at maximum 124 ..

Mangla Dam: Water level kept intact at maximum 1242 feet capacity

38 minutes ago
 China exit Basketball World Cup in first round as ..

China exit Basketball World Cup in first round as US cruise on

38 minutes ago
 ECP should announce date of general election: Pak ..

ECP should announce date of general election: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan