Fake Detergent Powders Factory Raided

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Fake detergent powders factory raided

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::An illegal factory where fake detergent powders were produced was busted here on Sunday.

A large quantity of raw materials, machinery and wrappers of various brands were seized from the factory.

According to police spokesman, Station House Officer (SH0) carried out the raid on the factory.

Police have registered case and started further investigation.

