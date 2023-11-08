Open Menu

Fake Director Caught From Office Of DG Excise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 09:09 PM

A fake director Establishment was caught from the office of DG Excise on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A fake director Establishment was caught from the office of DG Excise on Wednesday.

According to the details, a man named Jaan Muhammad came to meet Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Muhammad Ali in his office who introduced himself as Director Establishment.

He tried to get favour of the DG Excise for the transfer of a female Excise Inspector named as Tanzeela Abdul Rahim from Region C Lahore. On suspected gestures shown by Jaan Muhammad, the ET department officials opted to get verified his status from the relevant agencies which revealed that he was not employed as he claimed. On the instructions of DG Excise, the police was called.

Department official Ameen Haider filed an FIR in Shadman police station against the culprit who was arrested on spot. Further legal action is being taken against Jaan Muhammad under Sections 170 and 171 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

