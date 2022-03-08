UrduPoint.com

Fake Doctor Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022

Fake doctor arrested

Samanabad police have arrested a man for impersonating himself as a doctor and stealing hospital's medicines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Samanabad police have arrested a man for impersonating himself as a doctor and stealing hospital's medicines.

Police said on Tuesday that Bilal Ahmad, resident of Mazhabi Wala went to Govt General Hospital Samanabad and introduced himself as a doctor.

He went to hospital pharmacy and stole some precious medicines. He was caught red-handed.

On the complaint of Dr Shahbaz Ahmad of Samanabad hospital, the policehave registered a theft case against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

