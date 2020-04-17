Fake doctor arrested from Badabar area

Peshawar police arrested fake doctor who was playing with precious human lives in the suburbs area Badabar and recovered fake cards, stethoscope, blood pressure detector and other tools and medicines etc. from his possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Peshawar police arrested fake doctor who was playing with precious human lives in the suburbs area Badabar and recovered fake cards, stethoscope, blood pressure detector and other tools and medicines etc. from his possession.

Further investigation has been initiated by filing a case against the accused.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Badabar Granullah Khan received a complaint from the area resident that a fake doctor making foul the innocent and illiterate people of the village Badabar.

The one fake doctor Mohammad Arif s/o Naik Alam, Torr Kanarr was arrested in a raid led by DSP Granullah Khan along with SHO Badabar Police Station Bilal Hussain Khan and recovered his fake degree, cards and other tools from his clinic and also medicines. Police soon after arresting the alleged fake doctor have started further investigation by filing a case against the accused.