Fake doctor arrested in Mayo Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Mayo Hospital security staff detained a fake doctor on Friday and handed him over him to the police.

According to the hospital sources, Malik Kashan Karamat, son of M Siddique of Shahdara, was wearing an overall and a stethoscope and was checking patients in the hospital.

However, the other staff got suspicious and when the security staff checked his credentials, he was found to be a fake doctor.

He was handed over to the area police, which registered a case against him.

Mayo Hospital Superintendent Dr Munir Ahmad Malik appreciated security supervisor Abdur Rauf and staff.