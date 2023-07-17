Open Menu

Fake Doctor Booked

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Fake doctor booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :A man was booked for impersonating himself as a doctor, here on Monday.

According to official sources, a team of Health Department, headed by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan Ahmad, raided a clinic in Chak No 58-NB, where Khair Muhammad had been practising as a dental surgeon for a long time.

However, he had no valid medical degree, diploma or a certificate, and a licence.

The team sealed the clinic under the Punjab Healthcare Commission laws and registered a case against the fake doctor and started proceedings.

