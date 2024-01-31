Fake Document Attributed To Pak Head Of Afghan Mission: FO Spox
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch on Wednesday said that a document attributed to Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani on the social media was fake
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch on Wednesday said that a document attributed to Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani on the social media was fake.
“Such fake letters are being circulated with malicious intent. We advise caution to all,” she posted on X.
The fake document was purportedly addressed to the Afghan Acting Minister of Interior expressing concerns over statements on a water dam in the Kunar province.
Recent Stories
Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day
Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in 6th Sindh College Games 2024
PPP popular political party among masses
IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements
Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination ..
ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates
Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day2 seconds ago
-
PPP popular political party among masses5 seconds ago
-
IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements7 seconds ago
-
Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination right9 seconds ago
-
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police10 minutes ago
-
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-202410 minutes ago
-
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police8 minutes ago
-
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC8 minutes ago
-
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates8 minutes ago
-
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region8 minutes ago
-
CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree7 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital7 minutes ago