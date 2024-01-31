Fake document attributed to Pak Head of Afghan Mission: FO Spox

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch on Wednesday said that a document attributed to Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani on the social media was fake.

“Such fake letters are being circulated with malicious intent. We advise caution to all,” she posted on X.

The fake document was purportedly addressed to the Afghan Acting Minister of Interior expressing concerns over statements on a water dam in the Kunar province.