Fake drinks prepared for Ramazan supply seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams conducted a grand operation in Mominpura and seized fake soft drinks, prepared for Ramazan supply.

A total of 300 litres of the counterfeit mixture were discarded and a case was registered against the unit owner.

During raid, motors, mixers, filling machines, bottle caps and crates were confiscated.

The DG Food Authority said the unit was producing counterfeit beverages of various brands using an unapproved formula. Facility had poor hygiene conditions with raw materials stored directly on the floor. Fake mixture was found in blue drums, violating food safety regulations and business was operating secretly without a Food Authority licence.