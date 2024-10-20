Fake Drinks Unit Raided, Liquids Discarded
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The food safety teams on Sunday raided a fake carbonated drinks unit in Karol Ghati area here and seized and discarded 400 liters of drinks and other prohibited items.
Director General Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed said that the food safety teams raided the fake carbonated drinks unit and got registered a case against the owner and management of the unit.
He said filling machines, gas machines, cylinders and blue drums were seized. He said fake bottles were being prepared with open paint, chemicals and contaminated tap water.
