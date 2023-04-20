Fake drugs seized in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Drug control staff seized fake and spurious drugs worth more than Rs One million, said an official here on Thursday.

The drug control team led by Dr Rehmat Shah Garwaki and Imran Burki, taking action on a tip-off, along with other staff and Gomal Police raided a house in Muslim Town Anjumabad on Multan road and recovered hundreds of injections including various brands of ceftriaxone, cefoperazone, sulbactam, dry suspensions, syrups, tablets, capsules, packaging materials, unit cartons and labels.

The drug control staff seized the whole stock and took samples for analysis.