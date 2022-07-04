Fake factory unearthed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) unearthed a factory for manufacturing 'Gurr' through artificial methods near here on Monday.

According to official sources, a team raided the factory on Rajahana Road and foundthat 'Gurr' was being manufactured by using sugar, glucose, chemicals and colours.

The team seized 100-kg 'Gurr', sugarcane juice, 500-kg sugar and sealed the factory.