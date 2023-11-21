Fake fertiliser factory unearthed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) A team of the Agriculture Extension Department unearthed a factory manufacturing fake/ adulterated fertiliser near Chak Jhumra on Tuesday.

According to official sources, on a tip-off, a team headed by Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Dr Zahid raided Khichian Agricare fertiliser factory near Chak No 109-Jb Chak Jhumra and seized huge quantities of fake/adulterated fertilizer.

The team also recovered printed empty bags of DAP, nitrophos, BOP and micronutrients. The fake fertilisers were being sold to innocent farmers. Samples of fertilisers have been obtained and sent for lab analysis.

The average market price of seized fertiliser estimated by the team is Rs 3.2 million.

An application for registration of a case against factory owner Shahbaz Asgar has been filed at the police station.