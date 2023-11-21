Open Menu

Fake Fertiliser Factory Unearthed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Fake fertiliser factory unearthed

A team of the Agriculture Extension Department unearthed a factory manufacturing fake/ adulterated fertiliser near Chak Jhumra on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) A team of the Agriculture Extension Department unearthed a factory manufacturing fake/ adulterated fertiliser near Chak Jhumra on Tuesday.

According to official sources, on a tip-off, a team headed by Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Dr Zahid raided Khichian Agricare fertiliser factory near Chak No 109-Jb Chak Jhumra and seized huge quantities of fake/adulterated fertilizer.

The team also recovered printed empty bags of DAP, nitrophos, BOP and micronutrients. The fake fertilisers were being sold to innocent farmers. Samples of fertilisers have been obtained and sent for lab analysis.

The average market price of seized fertiliser estimated by the team is Rs 3.2 million.

An application for registration of a case against factory owner Shahbaz Asgar has been filed at the police station.

Related Topics

Police Station Agriculture Price Bank Of Punjab Market Million

Recent Stories

Huawei shares achievements on path to Sustainable ..

Huawei shares achievements on path to Sustainable Development at 'Thriving Toget ..

3 minutes ago
 Industrialists asked to use modern equipment in fa ..

Industrialists asked to use modern equipment in factories for controlling pollut ..

4 minutes ago
 Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of count ..

Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of country: PMD

12 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem expresses resolve to deal with malnutrit ..

Dr Nadeem expresses resolve to deal with malnutrition

12 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 19m from 635 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 19m from 635 defaulters in a day

12 minutes ago
 First Pakistani Astronaut Namira Salim - a torchbe ..

First Pakistani Astronaut Namira Salim - a torchbearer for youth, inspiration fo ..

14 minutes ago
Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad dispels false so ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad dispels false social media claims

14 minutes ago
 Food security, sustainable agriculture emerged as ..

Food security, sustainable agriculture emerged as grave issues: Dr Masoud J Al-M ..

14 minutes ago
 Technology continuously evolving, armed forces nee ..

Technology continuously evolving, armed forces need to keep pace with evolving t ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global ..

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global acknowledgment: Dr. Kausar Mal ..

31 minutes ago
 Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to ..

Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa

31 minutes ago
 Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam ..

Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam Khan

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan