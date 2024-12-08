Fake fertilisers worth Rs. 1.5m seized

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Agriculture Department seized fake fertilisers and arrested three people, here on Sunday.

Assistant Fertiliser Controller Allah Rakha, with the assistance of Special Branch, raided a shop in Mouza Sindh Ghulam Hussain, UC Tataypur, and recovered 98 bags of fake fertlisers valued at Rs 1.

5 million.

The suspects, identified as Shahbaz Hussain, Tahir Abbas (fertilizer owners), Shaukat Ali (partner), and Muhammad Iftikhar, were allegedly involved in repackaging fake fertilizers in branded bags for sale. A case has been registered against them at Budhla Sant Police Station.