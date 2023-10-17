Fake fertilizer dealer booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A fertilizer dealer was booked for selling fertilizer without a license and registration during an ongoing Crackdown launched against the dealers of fake fertilizers in the district, here on Monday.

According to official sources, Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture, Aslam Khan conducted raid at Chak no 111 SB and caught red handed Muhammad Ijaz who was selling fertilizers without having a license.

Case was registered against the fake fertilizer.