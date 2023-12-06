Open Menu

Fake Fertilizer Dealer Booked

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Fake fertilizer dealer booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A fertilizer dealer was booked for selling counterfeit fertilizer during an ongoing crackdown launched against the dealers of fake fertilizers in the district, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture, Muhammad Jaffer conducted raid at ShaheenAbad and caught red handed namely as Talib Hussain who was selling fake fertilizers at his shop and also recovered a huge stock of counterfeit fertilizer as well.

Case was registered against the seller.

