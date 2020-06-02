Fake fertilizer factory sealed in Kasur

Agriculture department team sealed fake fertilizer factory here in the area of Mian town Allahabad

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Agriculture department team sealed fake fertilizer factory here in the area of Mian town Allahabad.

According to agriculture spokesperson on Tuesday, Deputy director agriculture Muhammad Naveed Amjad along with a police team conducted raid at a house of Muhammad Sabir and found factory preparing spurious fertilizers.

The team arrested the accused and seized fertilizer material worth Rs. 125000.

Allahabad police registered case and started investigation.