Fake Fertilizer Factory Sealed In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:12 PM

Fake fertilizer factory sealed in Kasur

Agriculture department team sealed fake fertilizer factory here in the area of Mian town Allahabad

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Agriculture department team sealed fake fertilizer factory here in the area of Mian town Allahabad.

According to agriculture spokesperson on Tuesday, Deputy director agriculture Muhammad Naveed Amjad along with a police team conducted raid at a house of Muhammad Sabir and found factory preparing spurious fertilizers.

The team arrested the accused and seized fertilizer material worth Rs. 125000.

Allahabad police registered case and started investigation.

