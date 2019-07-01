UrduPoint.com
Fake Fertilizer Factory Unearthed; Four Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Agriculture department team sealed a fake fertilizer factory and arrested four accused in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Spokesman of agriculture extension department on Monday said that Director Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed along with his team conducted raid at Jassoana bungalow in chak No.

24-GB and found a factory preparing spurious DAP and SSP fertilizers.

The team arrested four accused--Ghulam Shabbir, Dur Muhammad, Pervaiz and Muhammad Akash and registered case aginst six including factory owners Muhammad Saleem Raza and Mian Abdul Lateef.

The team seized 700 bags of spurious Gypsum, DAP fertilizers worth Rs.1.5 million, mixture machine and other material.

Police started investigation.

