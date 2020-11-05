Fake fertilizer factory unearthed;accused arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The agriculture department unearthed a fake fertilizer factory in Makkoana and arrested one accused from the spot.

According to a spokesman here on Thursday that Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Khalid Mehmood along with Assistant Director Muhammad Gulzar Shahid and Assistant Controller Fertilizer Jaranwala conducted a surprise raid in Chak No.

211-RB Makkoana and found a factory preparing spurious fertilizer,DAP.

The team arrested owner of the factory Muhammad Faraz and handed him to area police,while further investigation was underway.