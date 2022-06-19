UrduPoint.com

Fake Fertilizer Manufacturing Factory Sealed, Seven Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Fake fertilizer manufacturing factory sealed, seven held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has raided at fake fertilizer manufacturing factory and arrested seven outlaws by sealing factory and godown.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood carried out the operation and the directions of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo.

The team also seized 300 bags of fake fertilizer from the factory.

Speaking on the occasion, AC City Khawaja Umair said that fake fertilizer was being prepared into a factory situated at Bahawalpur chowk.

Deputy Commissioner has ordered crackdown against fake fertilizer across the district and added that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in it.

sak

Related Topics

Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

11 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

12 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

12 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.