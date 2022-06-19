Fake fertilizer manufacturing factory sealed, seven held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has raided at fake fertilizer manufacturing factory and arrested seven outlaws by sealing factory and godown.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood carried out the operation and the directions of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo.

The team also seized 300 bags of fake fertilizer from the factory.

Speaking on the occasion, AC City Khawaja Umair said that fake fertilizer was being prepared into a factory situated at Bahawalpur chowk.

Deputy Commissioner has ordered crackdown against fake fertilizer across the district and added that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in it.

