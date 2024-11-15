Open Menu

Fake Fertilizer Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Fake fertilizer recovered

Agriculture department conducted a significant operation in the jurisdiction of Fatehpur Police Station, Chak No 104/TDA, seizing 26 bags of suspicious DAP fertilizer

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Agriculture department conducted a significant operation in the jurisdiction of Fatehpur Police Station, Chak No 104/TDA, seizing 26 bags of suspicious DAP fertilizer.

Assistant Director Agriculture, Shahbaz Hussain led the operation resulting in the registration of a case against the accused.

The fertilizer, recovered from the premises of an individual named Ibrahim, was suspected to be counterfeit.

According to the Agriculture Department, the stitching, packaging and printing on the seized fertilizer bags appear to be fake. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing and further investigations were underway.

The confiscated fertilizer has been shifted to the police station. Officials have assured that no injustice will be tolerated against farmers and promised to bring those involved in this activity to justice.

