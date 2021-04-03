UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Fertilizer Recovered, Dealer Booked

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 05:13 PM

Fake fertilizer recovered, dealer booked

Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr Muhammad Zakariya Yousaf recovered fake fertilizer and got registered case against the dealer during a raid conducted here on Saturday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr Muhammad Zakariya Yousaf recovered fake fertilizer and got registered case against the dealer during a raid conducted here on Saturday.

As per directives of provincial government, the agriculture department striving hard to ensure good quality seed, pesticides and fertilizers for farmers. The Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr Muhammad Zakariya Yousaf alongwith team conducted raid at Rajanpur city and recovered 24 bags of fake DAP fertilizer.

The officer got registered FIR against the dealer with the concerned police station under Punjab Fertilizer Control Act 1973.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Zakariya Yousaf said that samples have been sent to laboratory. He said that crackdown against dealers of fake fertilizer and pesticide would continue without any discrimination. He warned dealers to avoid selling fake fertilizer otherwise they would strict legal action.

The assistant director agriculture said that strict monitoring of the market was being ensured for this purpose.

Related Topics

Punjab Police Station Agriculture Rajanpur FIR Market Government

Recent Stories

Abdul Basit reacts to Broadsheet report

2 minutes ago

67,909 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrested accused who posed as govt employee ..

3 minutes ago

Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops to be launched soon: DC

4 minutes ago

Rs 2.6b allocated for development schemes: Commiss ..

4 minutes ago

Police held two accused including a kite seller, a ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.