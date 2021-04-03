Fake fertilizer recovered, dealer booked

Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr Muhammad Zakariya Yousaf recovered fake fertilizer and got registered case against the dealer during a raid conducted here on Saturday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr Muhammad Zakariya Yousaf recovered fake fertilizer and got registered case against the dealer during a raid conducted here on Saturday.

As per directives of provincial government, the agriculture department striving hard to ensure good quality seed, pesticides and fertilizers for farmers. The Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr Muhammad Zakariya Yousaf alongwith team conducted raid at Rajanpur city and recovered 24 bags of fake DAP fertilizer.

The officer got registered FIR against the dealer with the concerned police station under Punjab Fertilizer Control Act 1973.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Zakariya Yousaf said that samples have been sent to laboratory. He said that crackdown against dealers of fake fertilizer and pesticide would continue without any discrimination. He warned dealers to avoid selling fake fertilizer otherwise they would strict legal action.

The assistant director agriculture said that strict monitoring of the market was being ensured for this purpose.