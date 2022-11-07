Fake fertilizer recovered, owner booked

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The agriculture department recovered fake and sub-standard fertilizer during a crackdown at different locations of the city on Monday.

A special team of the agriculture department under the supervision of the Assistant Director of Agriculture launched a crackdown against the fertilizer dealers involved in selling fake and sub-standard fertilizer.

The team collected samples from different stores of dealers and sent the samples to an agriculture chemist test laboratory where the samples of Muhammad Tariq Abdullah traders proved fake and sub-standard.

The assistant director of agriculture directed to seize of all stock of fertilizer from the store and market and also registered FIR against the owner with the City Kot Addu police station.